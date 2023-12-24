Avail financial help to set up start-ups: Minister to students

Jammu, December 23
Union Minister Jitendra Singh today stated that Indian women are increasingly assuming leadership role in every sphere of life and every profession, moving away from a long-held participatory role.
The minister asked the youth to avail of financial assistance being provided under the PM Mudra Yojana to set up their own start-ups in order to earn livelihoods for themselves, and become job providers for others.
Jitendra Singh was speaking at a symposium on ‘Women at Workplace: Issues and Challenges’ at Government Degree College in Kathua. Calling upon the youth to benefit from the enabling milieu provided by the government, he advised them to realise their aspirations and soar higher.
In this regard, he mentioned the National Education Policy (NEP) which has made it possible for students to choose subjects based on their aptitude. Stating that the youth are living in the best of times, he asked them to make judicious use of technology. He added that technology has proven to be a great leveller, and the NEP is embedded with this technology which has given access to students.
He said that the government has taken upon itself to scale up capacity building of its youth. It is now incumbent upon the youth to ensure that the India of 2047 reaches its glory it deserves, he said.
