Avail greenhouse facility, farmers urged

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 16

Fresh vegetables, organically produced in polycarbonated greenhouses under the Ladakh Greenhouse Project, were sold to locals at nominal rates through the Department of Agriculture, Leh, at Balkhang’s main market today. The greenhouse facility has made cultivation possible in the region in winters when bone-chilling cold makes agriculture activities almost impossible.

Around 200 kg of fresh leafy vegetables were procured from farmers of Shey, Thiksey and Stok villages who were the beneficiaries of the ‘Ladakh Greenhouse Project’.

Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer, Leh, Shakeel-ur-Rehman said the greenhouse under the project is provided at subsidised rates to the farmers. He urged them to avail the benefits of such technologies for the production of vegetables in the winter season. Ladakh faces acute shortage of vegetables during the winter season due to which these have to be brought from other states.

Agriculture Extension Officer, Leh, Ghulam Mohd Mir said the greenhouse project showed positive results.