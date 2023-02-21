Avalanche hits 9 Sonamarg houses

Srinagar/Leh, February 20

The Army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said. The avalanche hit Rezan village on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, the incident left 14 domestic animals dead. No casualty has been reported in the incident. Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning.

The residents were moved to safe places.

In Ladakh, the administration ordered closure of the highest motorable passes of Khardungla and Changla in Ladakh after 4 pm and also issued an advisory of frequent avalanches in the region. “Light snowfall and avalanches occur frequently at Khardungla and Changla passes during these days,” said the Chief Executive Officer, District Disaster Management Authority.

“Both Khardungla and Changla passes shall be closed after 4 pm for traffic from both sides till further order.

In Ramban, three more residential houses and a 33-kV power transmission line were damaged due to “sinking” of land in Duksar Dalwa, officials said on Monday. — PTI

In Ramban, 16 families evacuated so far