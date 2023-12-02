PTI

Srinagar, December 1

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued a low danger avalanche warning in Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district, in north Kashmir, in the next 24 hours,” an official said.

The authorities also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders.

