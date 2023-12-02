Srinagar, December 1
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued a low danger avalanche warning in Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.
“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district, in north Kashmir, in the next 24 hours,” an official said.
The authorities also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...