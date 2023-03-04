Avalanche warning issued for five districts in UT

PTI

Jammu: The J&K Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued an avalanche warning for Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts. A JKDMA spokesperson advised people against venturing out in the avalanche-prone areas. oc

Centre wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling, says Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the Centre wanted to keep the pot boiling in J&K to garner more votes in elections. Her remarks come in the wake of the dismissal of three employees for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.