Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 15

Kashmir Police have urged the retired police and army officers to avoid spreading the “ambush hypothesis” on Kokernag encounter in which three officers were killed and two soldiers injured.

“The retired police and Army officers should avoid “ambush hypothesis”. It is a specific input based operation. Operation is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralized,” said additional director general of police Vijay Kumar.

Army has unofficially released a video, depicting their use of shells to target a hideout concealed within a forested area.

On Wednesday, a joint team of police and army had gone to bust the hideout, prompted by intelligence suggesting the presence of militants within it, at Hallpora village in Gadool area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In the video, an Army soldier can be heard providing instructions for the precise targeting of the hideout with mortar shells. He instructs the UAV operators to assess the angle of the surrounding trees and to aim slightly below the target. He also mentions that there is one corner that has not yet been hit. As a mortar round makes contact with the hideout, the soldier expresses satisfaction, labeling it a "perfect shot" and commending the team's performance by confirming the destruction of the hideout.

Shortly after the mortar strike, the soldier alerts his colleagues to an individual attempting to flee from the hideout. In response, the soldiers open fire, showering the hideout with bullets.

#Kashmir #Srinagar