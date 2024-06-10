Awareness campaign held to check threat of fall armyworm pest

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 9

To contain the growing threat of the fall armyworm (FAW), an extensive awareness campaign has been organised across various panchayats of Udhampur. The initiative is being led by Chief Agriculture Officer Sanjay Anand along with other officials of the department.

“The fall armyworm, a pest that poses significant risks to agriculture, especially maize crops, has been a growing concern for farmers in the region. Recognising the urgent need to address this threat, the Agriculture Department has embarked on a mission to educate and empower farmers with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat this menace,” an official said.

The awareness campaign, which kicked off earlier this month, includes a series of workshops, training sessions, and field demonstrations aimed at providing comprehensive information on the identification, prevention, and management of FAW infestations. These activities are being conducted at Nalla Mallian, Ghordi Jagir, Ghordi Khas, Kaghote, Amroh, Satyalta and other panchayats of Udhampur district to ensure widespread reach and impact.

“Our primary objective is to safeguard the livelihood of the farmers. By equipping them with the right knowledge and resources, we can effectively manage and mitigate the impact of fall armyworm on our crops,” said Anand.

“Farmers are also being encouraged to adopt integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, which promote the use of eco-friendly and sustainable practices,” an official informed.

He said the response from the farming community has been overwhelmingly positive. “The campaign is set to continue in the coming weeks, with additional sessions planned to cover more panchayats,” he said.

#Agriculture #Jammu #Udhampur