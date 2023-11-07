Awareness camps to assist pensioners

Our Correspondent

Srinagar November 6

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) conducted a series of awareness camps in Srinagar today to assist pensioners in utilising digital methods to submit their Jeevan Pramaan - Digital Life Certificate (DLC).

Vishal Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, is currently on a two-day visit to Srinagar with the aim of sensitising the masses and promoting the use of DLCs extensively.

During his visit, Kumar interacted with pensioners, addressed their queries, and met with representatives of Pensioners’ Welfare Associations. He encouraged these associations to organise camps for pensioners, making the DLC submission process more accessible.

