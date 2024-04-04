Ayush dept seeks report on 17 Ayurvedic medicines

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 3

After Uttar Pradesh recently banned some Ayurvedic medicines which were being sold with allopathic composition, the J&K Ayush department has sought a report on 17 Ayurvedic medicines and asked if these were available in the stores across the UT.

J&K Ayush Director Dr Mohan Singh has shot off letters with the subject ‘Ayurvedic medicines banned by government of Uttar Pradesh’ to Controller of Provincial Stores in both Kashmir and Jammu regions asking if these 17 medicines were available at the stores.

“In reference to the email received on the official mail of this Directorate, you are advised to report that whether any of the following Ayurvedic medicines are available in the Provincial Stores of Jammu/Kashmir or have been received/distributed to district Ayush stores,” the letter states.

The names of the medicines include – Mood on Cap, Pain Niwaran Churan, Asthalex, Namira weight gainer, Dama Buti Churan, Refort granules, Arthom Churan, Rumon tablets, Turbo Gold, Energy 59 cap weight gainer, Kaam Raj capsules, Good Health, Diamond Capsule, Anaconda Cap, Neuroment Cap, Batnashak Batika, Arnicure Cap.

Interestingly, a controversy is already going on regarding one of the medicines Batnashak Batika, where a Jammu-based social activist Sukesh Khajuria has lodged a complaint with the Ayush department alleging that it might contain steroids due to the properties of instant relief for joint pains. The testing of the medicine has not been conducted by J&K as of now.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Uttar Pradesh