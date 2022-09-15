Ayushman Bharat scheme to register 97 lakh people in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The health agency has said the J&K Gold Card campaign will ensure registration of 97 lakh people under the Ayushman Bharat SEHAT scheme. Over 76,52,064 persons have already been registered for free treatment in empanelled hospitals. OC

Check import of Turkish, Iranian apple, says NC

Srinagar: The NC has expressed concern over the falling price of Kashmiri apples due to import of Turkish and Iranian fruits. It asked the government to take corrective measures. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said traders were worried as they feared huge losses.