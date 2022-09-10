 Ghulam Nabi Azad takes on Congress, mum on BJP policies as he tours Jammu : The Tribune India

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at a rally in Kishtwar district on Friday. PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 9

On a whirlwind tour to villages in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban district where he faced defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is banking on victim card after his exit from the Congress and the development work in the erstwhile state of J&K when he was the Chief Minister for a half and two years.

Criticising the Congress heavily, he has been accusing it of ignoring and humiliating senior leaders. At a rally in Jammu, he said that he gave decades to the party but was sidelined later.

At the same time, his silence on the policies of the BJP is being questioned by many. In his public meetings and rallies, he highlights the works he undertook as the J&K CM, such as the road network in far off areas, construction of Tulip Garden in Kashmir, golf course in Jammu, new colleges and hospitals, etc.

Even as Doda district is his hometown, Azad won in the Assembly polls from Bhaderwah constituency in the district only once, that too in 2006 when he contested as a sitting CM. His security deposit was forfeited when he first contested from the Inderwal Assembly constituency in Doda in 1977.

Azad is also leaving no stone unturned to woo the Hindu population in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency that includes Doda and Kishtwar districts among others as he had faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of BJP’s Jitendra Singh in the 2014 polls by over 60,000 votes.

During a recent rally in Doda, Azad said, “There are many villages where Hindus are in majority. But I do not differentiate on the basis of religion as God has made everyone same. I have never discriminated against anyone as there is no area in the region where I have not come when I was the CM.”

Playing the victim card, Azad said, “This is for the first time I have come here without any position. During my earlier visits, I was either Member of Parliament, Union minister or CM. But I feel content as people from different community are supporting me.” During his recent Jammu rallies, he did not demand restoration of Article 370 or special status, but strongly pitched for statehood restoration.

Many Congress leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, have already deserted the Congress to join Azad who is expected to announce a party soon.

While supporters of Azad are boasting of these new joining, most of these leaders who joined Azad had lost in the 2014 polls. These were the last Assembly elections J&K had witnessed.

Residents of Doda and Kishtwar say the gathering at Azad’s rallies has been impressive. Other parties have witnessed workers and leaders going to Azad’s camp in recent times.

Eye on voters of Jammu region

During his Jammu rallies, Azad didn’t demand restoration of Article 370. He pitched only for restoration of statehood.

#Doda #ghulam nabi azad #jammu #Kishtwar #ramban

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


'Her visit meant more than an apology': Jallianwala trust secy on Queen's visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra's Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes 'situation will improve'

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner