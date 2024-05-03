Azad welcomes EC’s decision to postpone elections in Anantnag

Rajouri/Jammu, May 2

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to postpone polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency and said this has relieved several political parties.

Azad emphasised on the importance of the assembly elections over parliamentary elections stating it is very important to have a legislative assembly and legislators put in place through polls.

“It is never too late. The decision of the Election Commission of India has relieved us. I thank the ECI for taking this right decision. All political parties will benefit from the decision. Actually, all parties are happy,” he told reporters here.

Azad, who is on campaign trial in Rajouri for his party’s candidate Mohammad Saleem pitted in triangular contest with PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and NC’s Mian Altaf on Anantnag-Rajouri seat, pointed out that the Election Commission should have scheduled polling in this constituency for the sixth or seventh phase.

He explained that this circumstance led him and other political parties to write a letter to the Election Commission, requesting the postponement of elections until the Mughal road is reopened.

Azad highlighted the significant travel challenges within the constituency.

“It takes three days to reach Poonch from Kashmir via Jammu and three more days to return. How is it possible that it takes six days and three nights in a constituency to travel from one area to another?” he asked.

The DPAP chairperson said that after the announcement of elections, he was waiting for the past 10 to 15 days to reopen the Mughal road through Pir Ki Gali so that he and along with his candidate could undertake campaigning here.

“Due to heavy snowfall and rains, this road could not be reopened till date,” he said.

Regarding the impact on the Nomadic community’s ability to vote, Azad said, “There will be no effect on the Nomadic community in terms of exercising their franchise. They generally move to upper reaches in June as the hills are covered by snow as of now. By then, we will even get the results and the government would also be formed.” — PTI

All political parties to benefit It is never too late. The decision of the EC has relieved us. I thank the EC for taking this right decision. All political parties will benefit from the decision. Actually, all parties are happy. — Ghulam Nabi Azad, chief, DPAP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Jammu #Rajouri