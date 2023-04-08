Azad’s aide quits DPAP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 7

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s close aide Zahid Hussain Jan resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Friday. “Along with Budgam’s Municipal chairman and 20 municipal councillors, I have resigned from the basic membership from the DPAP,” he said.

The resignations indicate a lack of cohesion within the party or dissatisfaction with its leadership, a political analyst said. “It remains to be seen how this will impact the party’s ability to achieve its goals in J&K,” he said.

On September 26, Azad formed the DPAP after resigning from the Congress. Before joining Azad, Jan was Budgam president of the Congress.

“Overall, the resignation of Jan highlights the challenges being faced by political parties in J&K as they navigate the complex and often volatile political landscape of the region,” they said.