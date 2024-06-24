Azad’s party questions attacks on Muslims in Congress-ruled states

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party today criticised the Congress party for what it called its “complete silence over the recent attacks on Muslims, especially in Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.”

Democratic Progressive Azad Party’s (DPAP) chief spokesperson Salman Nizami said Congress party has failed to address incidents of lynching and vandalism targeting the Muslim community.

Nizami said there is a specific incident involving a shopkeeper named Javid, who was unjustly booked despite Himachal Pradesh Police clarification that the picture he posted on social media was not beef. He said the Congress party exploits Muslim for votes without genuinely protecting their rights and interests.

“Congress, which fooled Muslims to get votes, is silent on the recent attacks,” Nizami said.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, despite his Bharat Jodo Yatra and the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ slogans, has remained silent on these atrocities against Muslims.

“I’m surprised that almost no Congress leader has condemned the incidents, be it in Himachal or Telangana,” Nizami said.

“When lynching was on the rise in BJP-ruled states, it was the then leader of the opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who raised the issue vociferously in Parliament. Even he is speaking on the issue today, but in both BJP-ruled and Congress-ruled states, no opposition leader except Ghulam Nabi Azad has spoken on this. It proves they only use the Muslims for vote bank.”

“It’s clear Congress is no one’s well-wisher; this is one of the reasons why we left the party,” he said.

