B R Sharma takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir’s State Election Commissioner

PTI

Srinagar, July 20

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary B R Sharma on Thursday took oath as the State Election Commissioner of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Sharma at the Raj Bhavan here.

B R Sharma was last week appointed the State Election Commissioner. His predecessor K K Sharma completed his term on February 1.

B R Sharma will hold the position of SEC till the age of 65.

A 1984-batch IAS officer hailing from Kathua district of the Jammu region, B R Sharma has served as the chief secretary of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2017.

He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as well as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir.

