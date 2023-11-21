Back in UT cadre, Dulloo in race for post of Chief Secy

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 20

Atal Dulloo, senior IAS officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre, is likely to be appointed as the next Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir upon the retirement of AK Mehta on November 30. The Union Home Ministry today repatriated Dulloo to the UT cadre.

Dulloo’s premature repatriation from the Centre has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments on the request of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs where he is currently posted as Secretary, Department of Border Management.

The current Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, is set to retire at the end of this month upon reaching the age of 60.

