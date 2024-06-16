Backward Classes panel for quota in local bodies formed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 15

The Jammu and Kashmir Government today established a dedicated Backward Classes Commission to facilitate reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies.

As per the government order, the commission will submit its suggestions and recommendations to the government after empirical study and investigation in the context of the representation of backward classes in all local bodies before the upcoming elections of the local bodies in the Union Territory.

Since 2018, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been without Assembly representation. As of January 9 this year, they also lack electoral representation at the grassroots level following the expiration of the five-year terms of nearly 30,000 local representatives. While the government has issued a commission order, there remains uncertainty regarding the timing of the next municipal bodies and panchayat elections.

The commission would comprise three members appointed by the government, one member should be a retired judge of the High Court who would be the chairman of the commission.

The order says the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, constitutes a dedicated commission to conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies with respect to the backward class of citizens in all local bodies within the UT, and to study the nature and effects of backwardness and to provide its recommendations.

