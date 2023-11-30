Bad road, overspeeding, fatigue behind Doda bus accident, says probe panel

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 29

Multiple factors, including bad road condition, overspeeding and fatigue of the driver have been attributed as the reasons behind the bus accident which occurred in Doda district on November 15, killing 39 people and injuring 17.

An inquiry committee was constituted by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar to investigate into the reasons of the accident. Doda Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ravi Kumar Bharti led the team which also included Assistant Road Transport Officer (ARTO) and Superintending Engineer (PWD).

Rugged terrain Several accidents have taken place in Kishtwar and Doda districts where vehicles roll down deep into gorges

Hundreds of lives have been lost in the past in such road accidents

It has been learnt that the inquiry report has been submitted to the divisional commissioner but it has not been made public.

The bus was coming from Kishtwar to Jammu passing through mountainous terrain and narrow road at many places when it met with an accident at Assar in Doda.

Expert view must There is a need for specialised measures to prevent such incidents. A panel was formed comprising officials from administration, PWD and the Motor Vehicle Department. But there is a need to hire an expert agency. —Motor Vehicle Department official

Officials in knowledge of the details of the report said there were multiple reasons which are believed to be the reason behind the accident. “The road from where the bus was travelling consists of major turns. These sharp turns combined with over-speeding and driver’s fatigue could be some of the reasons that have come to the fore,” an official informed.

The team of three officials not only visited the site of accident and other spots on the road multiple times but also interacted with the bus accident victims who informed that they felt that the driver was drowsy while driving the bus. The official said that it has been found that fatigue is common among the drivers of buses on this route.

Several accidents have taken place in Kishtwar and Doda districts where vehicles roll down deep into gorges. Hundreds of lives have been lost in the past during such accidents. Even the bus involved in the accident rolled down at least 300 feet.

