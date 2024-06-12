Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest today

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

The Bajrang Dal will hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday against the terror attack in Reasi, a senior Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary said on Tuesday. Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Condemning the incident, VHP general secretary (organisation) Milind Parande said, “It was a cowardly attack by Islamic terrorists backed by Pakistan.” “Bajrang Dal has decided to burn effigy of Islamic terrorism across the country on Wednesday and submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through respective district collectors, urging her to ensure strict action against the perpetrators,” he said.

The VHP leader paid tribute to the pilgrims killed in the terror attack and wished for the speedy recovery of those left injured.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Reasi #RSS