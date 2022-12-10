Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines marking triggers panic in Rajouri district

Jammu, December 9
An aircraft-shaped balloon with PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it was found in Rajouri district, triggering panic among residents. After getting information, a police team reached the spot in Chingus area of the district.
Local residents suspected that the balloon might be carrying some surveillance gadget. The area was cordoned for a search operation to ascertain if the balloon had been sent for surveillance or smuggling of weapons or narcotic substance.
“No objectionable material was found. Such balloons with markings of Pakistan International Airlines have been seized in other parts of the Union Territory in the past,” a senior police official informed.
