Bangladesh college taking no steps to send back body of Kashmiri student

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 8

The body of an MBBS student of south Kashmir who died in Bangladesh on Wednesday morning continues to be in Dhaka.

The college where she was studying has refused to take any responsibility for the cost of transportation of the student’s body, forcing fellow Kashmiri students to contribute and raise money to move her body to Srinagar.

The student, Khushboo Manzoor of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, died in Sirajganj where she was pursuing an MBBS at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital, Bangladesh.

“Her body is currently in Dhaka,” one of her colleagues told The Tribune from Dhaka. “It was an accidental case as she fell from the terrace. The railing was not strong enough, leading to her fall,” he said. The batch had gone on a tour when this accident took place.

The students allege the college authorities showed complete indifference about transporting her from college to Dhaka.

They alleged the college authorities ordered the body to be disposed of.

The students had taken the tour under the supervision of the college authorities and the accident took place during the tour. The students say it was the responsibility of the college to transport the body to Dhaka and from there to Srinagar but they didn’t show any urgency in the matter. The students allege the attitude of the college authorities compelled them to go on a protest.