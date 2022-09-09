Bangladesh college taking no steps to send back body of Kashmiri student

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, September 8
The body of an MBBS student of south Kashmir who died in Bangladesh on Wednesday morning continues to be in Dhaka.
The college where she was studying has refused to take any responsibility for the cost of transportation of the student’s body, forcing fellow Kashmiri students to contribute and raise money to move her body to Srinagar.
The student, Khushboo Manzoor of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, died in Sirajganj where she was pursuing an MBBS at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital, Bangladesh.
“Her body is currently in Dhaka,” one of her colleagues told The Tribune from Dhaka. “It was an accidental case as she fell from the terrace. The railing was not strong enough, leading to her fall,” he said. The batch had gone on a tour when this accident took place.
The students allege the college authorities showed complete indifference about transporting her from college to Dhaka.
They alleged the college authorities ordered the body to be disposed of.
The students had taken the tour under the supervision of the college authorities and the accident took place during the tour. The students say it was the responsibility of the college to transport the body to Dhaka and from there to Srinagar but they didn’t show any urgency in the matter. The students allege the attitude of the college authorities compelled them to go on a protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...