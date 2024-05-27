Bangladeshi national caught near LoC

PTI

Jammu: A Bangladeshi national appearing to be mentally challenged was detained in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sub-division here, officials said on Sunday. An army patrol party saw the person, who seemed to be a vagrant, at Lower Kot Maira in Khour area on Saturday and immediately detained him for questioning, they said. The person, who disclosed his name as Taffajjal Bablu (36) of Alupotti Natore area of Bangladesh, was handed over to police for further investigation, the officials said. One Bangladeshi currency note, a coin, three SIM cards, one student card, some bills and a dairy were recovered from the possession of the detained person, they added.

Historysheeter held with weapon

Jammu: Police here on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter and seized a sharp-edged weapon from him, officials said. Navjot Singh, a resident of Miran Sahib, was arrested from RS Pura following information that he was promoting criminal activities and brandishing a sharp-edged weapon, a police spokesperson said. He said Singh is a notorious criminal and a history-sheeter who was earlier lodged in jail under the PIT-NDPS Act. Multiple criminal cases, including those related to drug peddling, are registered against him, the spokesperson said.

2 held with 300-kg poppy straw

Jammu: Two Haryana residents were arrested allegedly with more than 300 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur district on Sunday, police said. Dinesh Kumar and Rajinder Sharma, both residents of Haryana's Giraward, were coming from Srinagar in a mini-truck when they were intercepted by police at Jakhani check point along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesman said. He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 320-kg poppy straw which they were allegedly smuggling to Haryana. A case under the relevant sections was registered against the arrested inter-state narcotic smugglers and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

