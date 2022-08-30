Banihal: Surrendered terrorist detained under PSA

Banihal: A surrendered terrorist, Mohammad Amin Wani, has been detained under the Public Safety Act for his “involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities”. He has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu. His detention order was issued on August 25. pti

PAGD to hold another meeting next month

Jammu: In an attempt to garner support of more political and social parties against the inclusion of “non-locals” in J&K's electoral roll, the PAGD will hold another all-party meeting next month. CPM leader MY Tarigami said Farooq Abdullah would chair the meeting at his Jammu residence on September 10. pti

Light rain at isolated places

Srinagar: Weather was partly cloudy in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Monday that partly cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places was likely to occur in the next 24 hours. ians

