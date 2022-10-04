Bank manager escapes unhurt in terror attack in Baramulla district

Srinagar, October 3

A bank manager escaped unhurt in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district on Monday. Police sources said terrorists fired at the manager of a regional rural bank in Goshbugh area of Baramulla district. “The non-local bank manager, identified as Vivek Kumar, did not suffer any injury. The police have started an investigation,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a soldier was found dead with a gunshot wound in the district. Sources said the jawan, identified as Rahul Bhagat, a resident of Maharashtra, was found dead in a pool of blood with gunshot wound in his chest inside a camp in the Boniyar area of Uri. “The body has been taken into custody for autopsy. An FIR has been registered,” sources said, adding that an investigation was going on to ascertain the reason behind it. — IANS

#Baramulla #kashmir #Srinagar