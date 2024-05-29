Jammu: Banks told to sanction loans for solar rooftops

Jammu, May 28
The Advisor to the Union Territory of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, who is also the chairman of the Union Territory Level Bankers Committee, presided over the 9th meeting of the committee at Leh.
AGM, SBI, Tsering Morup highlighted the significant achievements of banks for the quarter ending March 2024.
Kotwal highlighted the importance of various government schemes, including the Solar Rooftop Scheme and the Atal Pension Yojana. He stressed that these schemes are essential for the financial and social well-being of the community and should be given utmost priority. He directed all the banks to come forward in sanctioning the loan under the solar rooftop scheme and focused that banks should make efforts to cover all eligible beneficiaries under the social security scheme universally.
Kotwal also released a focus paper outlining the strategic financial goals for the fiscal year 2024-2025.
