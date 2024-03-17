Barbed fences block access to sheep-grazing areas in Mulnar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

Forest officials have set up barbed wires in Srinagar’s Mulnar area, blocking herders from accessing nearby grazing areas and leaving hundreds of sheep on the brink of starvation, according to local farmers. Mulnar and nearby areas, like New Theed, are situated on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Sheep farmers voiced their frustration, stating that forest department officials have barred their sheep from grazing in their traditional grazing grounds. They said the forest officials’ unfavourable stance on sheep grazing contradicts the government’s efforts to improve entrepreneurial sheep farming initiatives.

“The move could lead to starvation and deaths among our sheep, which are vital to our local economy,” said a farmer.

Another farmer said sheep pose no threat to afforestation efforts by the forest department. “If this continues, the forest officials will be held accountable for the consequences,” they said.

According to officials from the sheep department, forest officials mistakenly consider Mulnar, located near Dachigam Park, as an extension of the park, which is an inaccurate assumption.

