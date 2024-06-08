BDO, officials booked for misappropriation of funds

Jammu, June 7
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a Block Development Officer (BDO) and other officials of Rural Development Department of Mendhar in Poonch in a corruption case. Aftab Ahmed, the then BDO, Mendhar, was booked at ACB police station in Rajouri under relevant sections of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act.
“The case was registered on the outcome of a joint surprise check conducted pursuant to a written complaint against BDO Mendhar and others officials alleging inter-allia misappropriation of funds on account of unexecuted works by making false records. The probe conducted regarding works executed under MGNREGA by Rural Development Department for the financial years 2018-19 in panchayat halqa Galhuta Kangra in Mendhar revealed that the officials of RDD block Mendhar by abuse of their official position and in furtherance of a well-knit conspiracy hatched amongst themselves and the beneficiaries released excess labour payment to the tune of Rs 5,036 and Rs 1,11,005, respectively, in respect of two different construction works,” an official said.
During the course of enquiries, it surfaced that the said officials have also released payment amounting to Rs 67,704 for a non-existent construction work.
“By acting in this manner, the officials of RDD have misappropriated Rs 1,83,745 (Rs1,16,041 as excess payment and Rs 67,704 for the non-existent works) thus conferred undue benefit upon themselves and the beneficiaries with corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer,” the official said.
