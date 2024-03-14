Become job creator, not seeker, Ladakh L-G urges youngsters

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 13

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier BD Mishra (retired), on Wednesday laid stress on breaking the mentality of looking for government jobs and asked the youth to become job creators instead of job seekers by embracing start-ups and entrepreneurship.

He inaugurated four skill sector centres and laboratories on mushroom culture along with high-altitude trekking guide at the Eliezer Joldan Memorial (EJM) College in Leh.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chairman, Leh LAHDC, was also present. The L-G inaugurated the portal of the Higher Education Department of Ladakh. He felicitated cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) from EJM College.

Highlighting the need to take India forward as a developed nation, the L-G stated that youth were the biggest component, which would play a crucial part in taking the nation on the path of development. He also stated that providing the best education and ensuring the good health of the youth should be prioritised.

“The onus is on everyone to contribute in these two aspects and not rely solely on the government to take initiatives for the development of society,” he stated.

Terming Ladakh’s youth talented, energetic and hardworking, the L-G highlighted the need to channelise them and provide them with adequate opportunities.

The L-G also visited all four skill workshop-cum-laboratories developed by the Ladakh Skill Development Mission at a cost of Rs 33.88 lakh and also interacted with students. He advised girl students to pursue extra-curricular activities seriously so that they can also become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and contribute to the betterment of society.

