Begging menace troubles tourists across Ladakh

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 7

As the number of domestic and international tourists surges post the removal of Covid restrictions on travel, beggars have also made inroads into Leh town in Ladakh in large numbers this year. They have troubled tourists, triggering the adminsitration and the police to launch a special drive.

Many beggars were loaded in buses and sent with police escort till Manali in Himachal Pradesh so that they do not return. Leh SHO Tsewang Dorjay says the police can't remove beggars by force as they mostly pose as cobblers and start troubling tourists when no policeman is around.

He said the police were trying to know if these beggars were working as part of a syndicate. The issue was discussed recently during a high-level meeting of Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) with senior officials in Leh. Mishra directed police and other officials to take necessary measures.

PT Kunzang, chairman of the Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance, an apex body of hotel, restaurant, taxi and other associations, said many tourists complained about the nuisance created by beggars so the police had been informed.

Hundreds of beggars are present at tourist spots, including Shanti Stupa and Leh Palace. “The beggars remain seated in front of shops and eateries. This also creates a negative image of Ladakh,” said Kunzang.

