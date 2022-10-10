Benefits of tourism should be ensured in all areas: L-G RK Mathur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 9

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Sunday said the benefit of tourist activities should be spread in all parts of the region rather than allowing it to concentrate in a few places. Mathur said this while attending the inaugural session of the Indian Himalayan Youth Summit-V which is being organised by Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI) and Sustainable Development Forum of Ladakh with support of the UT administration and the LAHDC, Leh.

Terming the Himalayan regions as the most important ecologically as they determine the climate of the country and the world, Mathur stressed the need for youth taking part in the summit to deliberate and record the outcomes of the event so that it could be heard and implemented at both regional and national levels.

Mathur emphasised the need to focus on quality tourism. He stated that tourism enabled the consolidation of the cultural aspect of a region and emphasised the need for Himalayan states to respect, own and propagate their culture for the overall benefit of society.