Bengal man caught carrying stolen pistol in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: A man from West Bengal was on Thursday arrested with a pistol that he had stolen from a house in Srinagar, the police said. Lokesh Kumar, currently living in Srinagar’s Elahi Bagh locality, was arrested at a joint check-point in Lal Chowk in the early hours of the day. oc

Legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir in people’s hearts: Omar

Srinagar: NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said the name of Sher-e-Kashmir would forever resonate in the hearts of the people, despite “attempts to erase it”. On August 13, the administration dropped the title ‘Sher’ (lion) from the name of the convention centre in its official communication, possibly indicating its name change.

#Kashmir #Srinagar #West Bengal