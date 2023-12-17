‘Best offbeat destination’ award for Lolab Valley

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 16

Lolab Valley in Kupwara district was awarded the ‘Best Offbeat Destination Award 2023’ by a travel magazine at a ceremony hosted in Delhi. The valley was honoured with the gold medal, recognising it as the best offbeat travel destination in India.

Over the past few years, Lolab Valley has gained popularity as a tourist destination, thanks to government interventions and various events organised to showcase its tourism potential. It has a well-developed infrastructure and good connectivity with the rest of the region.

Nestled in the frontier district of Kupwara, Lolab Valley is characterised by enchanting mountain peaks, gushing water streams, and expansive grasslands.

Secretary Tourism Syed Abid Rashid Shah expressed delight over the recognition of the J&K government’’s efforts in promoting offbeat destinations. He anticipates a boost for similar locations across the district.

“This year, our strategy has been to bring spotlight on offbeat destinations with substantial tourism potential. The Tourism Department is actively promoting these untapped gems, aiming to diversify tourism growth throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah stated.

He emphasised that acknowledging these offbeat destinations opens up new opportunities for local communities, ensuring sustainable gains from tourism and democratising the tourism sector.

The award reflects the concerted efforts to showcase the unique and less-explored beauty of Lolab Valley, offering travellers an alternative experience within the picturesque landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar