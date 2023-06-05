Bhaderwah’s lavender yield ‘inspires’ HP, Uttarakhand

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 4

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said that Bhaderwah in Doda district has emerged as a lavender capital of the country and has turned out to be a start-up destination for many youths.

He stated this while inaugurating a two-day lavender festival in Bhaderwah.

The minister described Bhaderwah as the birthplace of India’s ‘purple revolution’ and the destination of agriculture-based start-ups.

He said Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have evinced interest in growing the lavender crop, which has helped farmers earn a quick buck. “Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reached out to us to know how to grow lavender as the states have similar climatic conditions,” Singh said.

Jitendra Singh, while referring to the lavender cultivation in the region, said that lavender is an avenue of employment generation and research.

“Lavender cultivation has changed the lives of many farmers and provided them with new opportunities,” said the minister.

“Farmers had been engaged in traditional maize cultivation for decades, but some farmers thought of doing something different. They turned to floriculture. Today, 2,500 farmers are cultivating lavender in J&K. They have also been handheld through the Aroma Mission of the Central Government. This new cultivation has greatly increased the income of the farmers,” said the minister. (With PTI inputs)