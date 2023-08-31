Bhaderwah’s Rajmash, Sulai honey get GI tag

Jammu, August 30
Local specialities Bhaderwah Rajmash, a variety of Rajma, and Sulai honey of Doda and Ramban districts of J&K have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh hailed the decision, saying it signified a great leap forward in promoting these exceptionally popular products of J&K. Singh represents the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency in Lok Sabha.
Officials said the development signifies a great leap in promoting these exceptionally popular items of the region at the international level. Jammu-based organisations had applied for a GI tag for eight different traditional items from various districts of the Jammu region last year.
“Doda and Ramban districts have got two GI tags today. Bhaderwah Rajmash, which is called red beans, and Sulai honey are two important products of Chenab Valley,” said KK Sharma, Director, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare. He said the move would double farmers’ income.
In 2015, PM Narendra Modi had gifted organic Sulai honey to Queen Elizabeth during his visit to Britain. The director also said the process for GI tagging of these products was initiated by the department and finally, it was granted on Tuesday. — PTI
Move to promote UT’s products
It signifies a great leap forward in promoting these exceptionally popular products of J&K. — Jitendra Singh, Union minister
