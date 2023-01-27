Bharat Jodo Yatra will not discuss political issues of J-K such as Article 370 abrogation: Jairam Ramesh

PTI

Khanabal (JK), January 27

The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will not discuss political issues of Jammu and Kashmir such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the Gupkar Alliance as there will be other opportunities to raise those, the Congress said on Friday.

“There are many political issues in J-K, but we will not discuss those issues during the yatra as the yatra is highlighting the dangers in front of the country because of the Modi government’s intentions and policies,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Six mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, formed the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and has been demanding its restoration.

Ramesh’s press conference was the first media interaction of the yatra in Kashmir Valley. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed the media briefly.

“I know you will have many questions like what about Article 370 or Gupkar Alliance. There will be separate opportunities for all these political issues,” Ramesh told reporters.

Today, the Congress general secretary said, the focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra through which Rahul Gandhi is meeting people to understand their pain and difficulties so that whenever he gets the opportunity, he will raise them in Parliament.

Ramesh said the yatra has no relation with elections.

“What will its impact be on the elections in J-K or other states or in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), we will think about all these questions later. We have not thought about these issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

