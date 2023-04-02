Bid to murder 12-year-old after rape, Ladakh man held

PTI

Leh/Jammu, April 1

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who also tried to kill her in Leh district of Ladakh, the police said on Saturday, claiming to have arrested the accused within 48 hours.

Despite being brutally assaulted and left to die inside a pit, the girl mustered courage and walked 5 km before getting help from her family who got her hospitalised, Leh SSP PD Nitya said. The victim routinely hitchhiked or took a bus from her village to her school in Leh. “On March 29, she took a lift in a car driven by an unknown person near Jivetsal, Photang. He took her to an isolated place in Chuchot where she was sexually assaulted, beaten with stones and pushed into a rocky pit, the SSP said, adding that accused Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, of Thiksey was arrested within 48 hours.