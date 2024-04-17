Bihar worker shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Srinagar, April 17
A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said.
They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.
