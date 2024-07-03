Bike rally held in Kargil ahead of Vijay Diwas

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 2

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a bike rally was organised today from Old Kargil Memorial to Randhawa Top (Point 13620). The significant event celebrates India’s momentous victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Old Kargil Memorial by the chief guest, Brig Prateek Prashar, honouring the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation while defending Kargil since 1947-48, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The bike rally, spanning approximately 35 km, was flagged off shortly thereafter to Randhawa Top. “The peak is now home to a memorial where wreath-laying ceremonies are held to honour the fallen soldiers,” the spokesperson said. According to the statement, the recently renovated Kargil Heritage Hut was also inaugurated.

