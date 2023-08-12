Bitten by stray dog, cop dies of rabies

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, August 11

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the J&K Police died of rabies on Friday, three months after being bitten by a dog in Ramban district, an official said. ASI Mohammad Rafiq Naik, a resident of Perihinder-Neel area of Ramsoo, was attacked by a stray dog while he was performing his duty in Ramban town on May 11, trying to save commuters.

At least 10 persons, including Naik, were bitten by the dog. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites, officials said.

