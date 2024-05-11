BJP administration pushed youth towards drugs, says Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said his government initiated the rehabilitation policy for former militants while the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration pushed a generation towards drugs and unemployment.

He said the BJP thrives on denying passport to the youths and subjects them to police summons.

“During my tenure, we abolished the archaic practice of blacklisting individuals based on distant familial ties to militants. We declared, unequivocally, that a militant’s son, son-in-law or grandson is not inherently a militant. Yet, these reforms were neglected by subsequent administrations,” Omar said addressing people in north Kashmir Baramulla’s Lolab area.

Talking about the rehabilitation policy for ex-militants, Omar said: “We facilitated the return of those who had crossed the LoC, offering them a path back home through Nepal. They returned with their families, and with their children. I am saying with pride that none among those who returned resorted to violence upon their return.”

“In 2010, during Abdullah’s tenure as Chief Minister of J&K, the announcement of a rehabilitation policy stood out as one of the most significant confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan. Under this policy, former militants residing in PoK were allowed to return through four designated entry points: Poonch-Rawalakote, Uri-Muzaffarabad, Wagah (Punjab) and Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

