BJP asks workers to gear up for election in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

With the Delimitation Commission set to submit its report on J&K anytime now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its workers to be ready for victory on more than 50 seats for the state Assembly polls, whenever held.

BJP’s J&K secretary and Akhnoor prabhari (incharge) Rekha Mahajan today took a review meeting of the party where she said, “Hard work is necessary to accomplish the Mission 50 plus in the elections as and when held in the UT.”

Rekha said the recent elections in different states had shown the resolve of the people to strengthen the BJP and the party had set a target of forming its own government in J&K. “To achieve this target, it is imperative that each one of us takes a pledge not to rest till the party registers victory in more than fifty seats. She also stressed for conducting regular monthly meetings of BDC, DDC and municipal committees of the district.”

In another event of the party, several Kashmiri migrant pandits, including Jammu and Kashmir Vichar Manch member Hira Lal Bhat, Ashok Kangan, advocate SK Bhat and Moti Lal Bhat joined the BJP in presence of the party's J&K president Ravinder Raina. Addressing the gathering, Raina asked BJP activists to highlight the steps taken by the Centre for the welfare of the UT people.