BJP bridged urban-rural divide: Sharma

Jammu, April 1

BJP candidate from the Jammu parliamentary constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, addressed a series of public meetings while campaigning in Badui, Techdawan Nardi, Maira Mandrian, Gratal, Ardhan, Kathaar, Kayur, Gangal, Majur, Ghar, Kanedi, Chowki Choura in Maira Mandrian of Chhamb area in Jammu.

While addressing these meetings, Sharma said the BJP-led NDA government has bridged the gap between the urban and rural far-flung, hilly areas by extending numerous development projects. “During the last about ten years, unprecedented development has been witnessed in all such areas, which were deprived of even basic amenities by the successive governments of Congress and other regional parties,” he said.

Sharma said a large number of road projects have provided better means of travel and transportation and tapped water has reached most households. “Toilets, houses for poor, free gas cylinders to BPL families have been provided. Ayushman health card provides free healthcare facility, new schools have been constructed and existing ones upgraded,” he said.

Sharma asserted that people throughout the entire length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir are joining BJP in large numbers as they are inspired by the good governance model of the BJP-led Central government. “Hundreds of prominent leaders of Congress and other parties have willingly shifted their loyalty towards BJP to contribute in nation building and also help push UT’s development on fast-track,” he said.

Sharma said the BJP government took democracy to the grass-root level by holding elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions for the first time. “The days of backwardness and underdevelopment of the remote, hilly areas are over under Modi era,” Sharma said.

