BJP confident of winning Jammu, Udhampur seats

Jammu, May 31
The BJP held a parliamentary election management committee meeting here on Friday to review its election activities during the recent Lok Sabha polls.
The final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded with the polling of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat on May 25. The BJP contested two LS seats Jammu and Udhampur, but it did not field candidates for the remaining three seats.
