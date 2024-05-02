 BJP crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha election will be dangerous for Constitution, says Omar Abdullah : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • BJP crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha election will be dangerous for Constitution, says Omar Abdullah

BJP crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha election will be dangerous for Constitution, says Omar Abdullah

The National Conference candidate from north Kashmir seat said the BJP's estimates about number of seats would drop with each phase of the polls

BJP crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha election will be dangerous for Constitution, says Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah addresses a nomination submission rally for the Lok sabha elections, in Baramulla district, Thursday, May 2, 2024. PTI



PTI

Baramulla, May 2

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the BJP will not win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and added the ruling party will keep revising its estimates with every passing phase of polling.

Speaking to reporters after a public meeting here, Abdullah said if the BJP crosses 400 seats in the polls, it would be dangerous for the Constitution.

“The Constitution was given to us by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The BJP is fiddling with Baba Saheb Ambedkar's inheritance in such a way that it is really regrettable. The people of the country should think about this,” he said.

Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) candidate from the north Kashmir seat, said the BJP's estimates about the number of seats would drop with each phase of the polls.

“The talk of 400 seats was before the first phase. After two phases, perhaps the BJP is not talking about 400 seats anymore. As the phases progress, God willing, the numbers of their seats will decrease,” he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that his party's fight was “against Delhi, BJP and Nagpur”.

“This is a reality. In the previous elections, I fought against boycotts, I fought against guns and I fought against the circumstances of that time. But this time, Delhi has brought together all political parties here to defeat the NC,” said Abdullah.

“The postponement of (polls) on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat was done to benefit the Delhi and BJP. Our fight is not against any individual, it is against Delhi, BJP and Nagpur,” he added.

To a question about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the Congress was using the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Article 370 as appeasement for minorities, Abdullah said the demand for the restoration of Article 370 was a reflection of genuine sentiment in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“As far as what the honourable Home Minister has said, no party remains in power indefinitely. As far as CAA or (Article) 370 was concerned, 370 was given to the state of J&K, not to a particular religion in J-K. The benefits of 370 were shared by the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, everybody,” Abdullah said.

“Today, the strongest voices for 370 type protection are actually coming from Ladakh. So, the return of 370 is not about appeasing the Muslims, it's the reflection of genuine sentiment that exists in erstwhile J&K, including Ladakh,” he added.

On the issue of the candidate selection by the INDIA bloc from the Ladakh parliamentary seat, Abdullah said that his party was a part of the alliance and “will do its duty”.

“The NC is part of the INDIA bloc. Obviously, we hope that the Congress is able to resolve this situation and a suitable candidate is put forward. I am not getting into the tussle about which side the Congress should support. The NC as part of the alliance will do its duty,” he said.

The NC vice president said the way the BJP leaders were targeting the minorities daily in their speeches is not good for the country.

“The election results will come on June 4, but after that we have to run the country for five years. How will you run the country like this by spreading hatred, especially when the PM claims to represent 1.4 billion people?” Abdullah asked.

“During the elections at least 14 per cent of the population should not be ignored. They talk about 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas', but unfortunately they forget these things during the elections,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #BJP #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

3
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

4
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

5
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

6
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

8
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

9
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Rupani sure of BJP’s victory on Bathinda seat

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Lok Sabha election: BJP drops MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj, fields his son

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanes...

Stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys: Election Commission to political parties

Stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys: Election Commission to political parties

Poll body issues advisory to all national and state politica...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam valley

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

USCIRF a biased organisation, publishes propaganda masquerad...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

AAP launches signature campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

Supreme Court orders one-third of SCBA posts to be reserved for women lawyers

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD (A) pick from Jalandhar

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold