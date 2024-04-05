BJP ‘destroying’ Kashmir, says NC

Naseer A Ganai

Srinagar, April 4

While stating that political parties in J&K have ganged up against the National Conference as the party stood against the revocation of Article 370, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah continued to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding it responsible for destroying Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said that the BJP was responsible for all the actions that have “destroyed” Jammu and Kashmir. However, the National Conference remains the primary target for all parties. “Check anyone, except the National Conference, and you won’t find any other party targeted,” Omar said, addressing youth workers at party headquarters in Nawai Subha.

“A number of NC workers have laid their lives for the country. Many of our friends here have lost relatives who were either killed or wounded. Yet their sacrifices are not acknowledged,” he added.

