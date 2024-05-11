BJP didn’t give J&K respect Centre promised: PDP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

Speaking out on the historical accord between Jammu and Kashmir and Union of India in 1947, former Chief Minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the J&K’s accession to Gandhi’s vision of India carried promises of respect and dignity, particularly for its Muslim-majority population in J&K. However, she alleged that the BJP had undermined these assurances, stripping away the respect and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba said that the ongoing elections in J&K, with active participation from the people, represent an opportunity to reclaim what was unjustly seized on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was revoked.

“We made every effort to unite in a collective struggle. On August 4, 2019, I reached out to Farooq Abdullah, Sajad Lone, Shah Faesal, and MY Tarigami recognising the importance of standing together. Our unity led to our arrest a day later,” she said. On August 5, 2019, the BJP government abrogated Article 370 amid communication blockade of J&K and arrest of thousands including three former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Upon her release, Mehbooba said she convened a meeting with the National Conference. “Our solidarity sent a clear message to New Delhi: The NC and the PDP were united, and their unity was unbreakable. Over the past five years, there have been continuous attempts to dismantle the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” she added.

She said as a partner in the INDI Alliance during a meeting in Mumbai, she proposed that the decision regarding seat sharing in J&K should be entrusted to Farooq Abdullah as he is an elder statesman of J&K politics. “We anticipated being included in the decision-making process. However, to our surprise, we heard Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference, dismissing the very existence of the PDP. This was deeply regrettable,” she added. “These were not times for internal strife, but for unity.” She said in 2019, the National Conference had three MPs in Parliament and they failed do anything substantial for the state. She said she wouldn’t have objected to NC taking all three seats after negotiating with the PDP in 2024. “Instead they (NC) refused to acknowledge our existence. It hurt our workers and they decided to fight. That is why we are here,” she added.

