BJP dividing land and resources of J&K: PDP

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 14

Three days after the Supreme Court upheld the BJP government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised questions about the evolving relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.

In its monthly newsletter titled “From Citizens to Slaves” released today, PDP accused the BJP of dividing land and resources and using its parliamentary majority to enact laws disempowering the Kashmiri people.

Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s final verdict on Article 370, former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti invoked the words of Arab poet Ansar Yawar, likening the situation to a bug seeking freedom from a spider’s web.

Shifting her focus to New Delhi, Mufti criticised Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP government for their approach to the Kashmir issue. She questioned the party’s actions since assuming power in 2014, alleging a focus on dividing land and resources rather than addressing the needs of the Kashmiri people.

Mufti provided historical context, asserting that Kashmir acceded to India because of Jawaharlal Nehru, challenging the BJP’s narrative.

Highlighting current challenges faced by Kashmir, Mufti pointed to severe power cuts during the winter of 2023, the worst in more than two decades. Despite the installation of smart meters, she contended that most Kashmiri homes receive only a few hours of electricity per day, with even hospitals affected. Mufti accused the government of inadequate power allocation and highlighted historical imbalances in power-sharing agreements.

The newsletter also addressed the looming threat to Kashmir’s ecology and economy as private companies eye the region’s lithium mines. Mufti warned of potential damage to the environment and displacement of local populations if mining contracts were awarded to outsiders.

