BJP drops Ladakh MP Namgyal, names local council chief Tashi Gyalson as candidate

New Delhi, April 23
The BJP on Tuesday named Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
Gyalson is the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh.
Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 and making Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.
The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.
The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.
Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...