 BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur

BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur

BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur

A security person stands guard at the model polling station in Kathua on Wednesday. Tribune photo



PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 17

The high-voltage electioneering came to an end on Wednesday evening in Udhampur parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir which is witnessing its first major electoral battle since it was bifurcated and downgraded to the status of a Union Territory in 2019.

The polling is slated in Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase on April 19 and will decide the fate of 12 contestants, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is seeking a third term and is facing a major challenge from Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh.

Kathua DEO unveils model polling station near Zero Line

  • In a pioneering effort to raise awareness on the voting process, Kathua’s District Election Office has unveiled a model polling station near the zero line of the Indo-Pak Border in Hiranagar
  • Located just over 500m from the border fence, Government High School, Kadyala, has been transformed into a vibrant hub adorned with Tricolour balloons, welcoming voters
  • The model polling station witnessed a series of mock polls, including scenarios for normal voting, all-female staff booths (pink booth scenario), and voters with disabilities.

The presence of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate and former Jammu and Kashmir minister G M Saroori makes the contest a triangular one.

Now, seeking a hat-trick of wins, the saffron party is vigorously working to fortify its support base. Campaigning for the first phase draws to a close on Wednesday.

The BJP’s campaign in Jammu and Kashmir included rallies by top party leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and senior leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

The BJP is banking on the ‘Modi factor’ and its promises delivered, including the abrogation of Article 370, the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects, to bolster its narrative of development.

Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha seat Jitendra Singh said constituency is on a fast track development journey which will continue “despite opposition’s propaganda”.

Making a scathing attack on Congress and its allied opposition parties on the sidelines of a road in Kathua on the last day of the campaigning for first phase of the Parliamentary election, Jitendra Singh said, “The Congress had deprived this entire region of any development for the last over 60 years and in fact deliberately also halted the ongoing project only to appease their masters and to keep particular sections of vote bank in good humour by doing discrimination with this region.”

Singh said in the last 10 years under PM Narendra Modi, the Udhampur constituency is among the most developed constituencies in the country. He said, “It is perhaps the only constituency in the country which got three centrally funded medical colleges and a host of national projects.” (With inputs)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Udhampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district