BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 17

The high-voltage electioneering came to an end on Wednesday evening in Udhampur parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir which is witnessing its first major electoral battle since it was bifurcated and downgraded to the status of a Union Territory in 2019.

The polling is slated in Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase on April 19 and will decide the fate of 12 contestants, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is seeking a third term and is facing a major challenge from Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh.

Kathua DEO unveils model polling station near Zero Line In a pioneering effort to raise awareness on the voting process, Kathua’s District Election Office has unveiled a model polling station near the zero line of the Indo-Pak Border in Hiranagar

Located just over 500m from the border fence, Government High School, Kadyala, has been transformed into a vibrant hub adorned with Tricolour balloons, welcoming voters

The model polling station witnessed a series of mock polls, including scenarios for normal voting, all-female staff booths (pink booth scenario), and voters with disabilities.

The presence of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate and former Jammu and Kashmir minister G M Saroori makes the contest a triangular one.

Now, seeking a hat-trick of wins, the saffron party is vigorously working to fortify its support base. Campaigning for the first phase draws to a close on Wednesday.

The BJP’s campaign in Jammu and Kashmir included rallies by top party leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and senior leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

The BJP is banking on the ‘Modi factor’ and its promises delivered, including the abrogation of Article 370, the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects, to bolster its narrative of development.

Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha seat Jitendra Singh said constituency is on a fast track development journey which will continue “despite opposition’s propaganda”.

Making a scathing attack on Congress and its allied opposition parties on the sidelines of a road in Kathua on the last day of the campaigning for first phase of the Parliamentary election, Jitendra Singh said, “The Congress had deprived this entire region of any development for the last over 60 years and in fact deliberately also halted the ongoing project only to appease their masters and to keep particular sections of vote bank in good humour by doing discrimination with this region.”

Singh said in the last 10 years under PM Narendra Modi, the Udhampur constituency is among the most developed constituencies in the country. He said, “It is perhaps the only constituency in the country which got three centrally funded medical colleges and a host of national projects.” (With inputs)

