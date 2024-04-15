BJP gears up for Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 14

BJP is preparing for the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 to support the party candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

Senior party leaders, including UT chief Ravinder Raina, visited the Manhas Mahasabha Ground in Paloura to finalise the arrangements.

Ravinder Raina said with strong decisive governance, Shah has ensured peace and stability in J&K. “Controversial Articles 370 and 35-A, which were a major hurdle in the peace, progress and prosperity of J&K, could only be removed under the strong leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The residents of J&K are thankful to both of them,” said Raina.

Raina asked the party leaders to oversee all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the rally.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Jammu #Lok Sabha